Sunny and hot for Memorial Day and beyond

The unofficial start of summer will kick off a summer-like stretch of weather for at least the next week as temperatures continue to warm with abundant sunshine.
Partly cloudy skies stick around for the rest of the evening, with plenty of sunshine keeping temperatures in the 70s through sunset at around 8:30 p.m. Temperatures overnight drop down into the low-to-mid 50s.
Memorial Day, known as the "unofficial start of summer," will feel a whole like summer as temperatures quickly rise throughout the morning. Highs in the afternoon will reach into the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.
If you are heading out to any parades or other outside celebrations, make sure to bring the sunscreen with you no matter what time of day, as high UV index levels are expected throughout the day. Also, air quality may be diminished throughout the day, due to ozone and perhaps some smoke, so keep that in mind if you are particularly sensitive to air particulates.
With warmer air getting drawn in to the Stateline, both afternoon high and overnight low temperatures will continue to rise into the work week. Temperatures only drop to the upper 50s late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, but that looks to be the coolest night of the week ahead.
Tuesday sees temperatures rising into the upper 80s, with some spots possibly reaching 90° for the first time this year. By this point, it is recommended to make sure your air conditioning system is working well, because staying cool will be a challenge with overnight lows only dropping to the middle 60s throughout the week.
After Tuesday, high temperatures look to plateau in the upper 80s and low 90s for a few days heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies appear likely throughout the week.
Small chances for showers and thunderstorms are apparent in the evening hours of every day between Wednesday and Friday. These showers would likely be isolated in nature, meaning no solid chances of a soaking rainfall are likely, potentially for the next few weeks as we appear to stay drier than average for the first two weeks of June.