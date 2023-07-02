Sunday storms lead into hot and muggy Fourth of July this week

Sunday sees more chances for showers and thunderstorms across the area, ahead of a hot and muggy lead-up to the Fourth of July holiday later this week.
Rain showers will develop across northern Illinois from south to north early this morning, with thunderstorms developing later on. Best chances for thunderstorms to develop are along and south of I-88, though an isolated thunderstorm is possible as far north as the Wisconsin/Illinois state line.
Where the heaviest showers and storms linger the longest today, there will be potential for flooding as localized areas could see up to two inches of rain in a fairly quick amount of time. Keep that in mind as you head out to your Sunday plans and remember to "Turn Around, Don't Drown."
Some spots will dry out into the afternoon, though others, mainly near and south of I-88, could see showers and storms lingering into the early parts of the afternoon. Towards the evening, however, these storms will gradually fizzle out, leading to a mostly dry night ahead.
We may see some peeks of sunshine in the evening as rain fizzles out, but skies stay mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s and near 80°. Overnight, with clouds beginning to clear, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.
Into Monday, we see more in terms of sunshine, helping temperatures soar into the upper 80s. We will also begin to feel summer-like humidity, thanks in part to all of the rain from the last few days, which will bring heat indices into the low 90s.
Our Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday appears even hotter, with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s and heat indices into the middle 90s possible. Make sure to be careful in that kind of heat as you head out to any holiday plans, bringing sunscreen and water and taking frequent breaks if you are going to be outside for long periods of time.
A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday, bringing us our next chances for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side. There are still a lot of details to iron out with this system, so stay tuned to later forecasts as we get closer to the middle of the week.