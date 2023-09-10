Sunday sees mix of sun and clouds, rain comes in later

Skies become more overcast later today as we go even further into a fall-like pattern with rainy and cooler weather on the way.

Aside from a few sprinkles early this morning, most of the Stateline will stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon hours. Those peeks of sunshine will allow temperatures to once again reach into the mid-to-upper 70s later today.

Later this afternoon and evening, however, clouds will thicken up and potentially squeeze out some scattered rain showers at around sunset. Little impacts will come from these, with a break in the action likely well after dark and into the overnight hours.

That break will end drastically at around sunrise Monday, when a widespread area of light-to-moderate rain showers appears likely to move through the Stateline. These soaking rain showers are likely to last through much of the morning, so be prepared to have a soggy drive to work or school tomorrow.

After the main area of showers clears, some scattered rain showers may linger through much of the afternoon and evening, but the activity will become more "hit-or-miss" as the day goes on.

In the wake of a passing cold front on Monday, however, temperatures cool off even further from the mild weather we've had this weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for highs for the first half of the upcoming week, not returning into the 70s until Thursday at the earliest.

As we enter this truly fall-like airmass, we will also feel some pretty brisk nights to come, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s most nights. As high pressure appears to take over for the latter half of the week, we will see more sunshine and dry weather to round out the upcoming week.