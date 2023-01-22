Sunday brings newest snow in a slow start to winter

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers continue to fall across the area Sunday afternoon, a somewhat uncommon sight so far this winter.
As of noon Sunday at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, 1.6" of snow has fallen since the snow began last night.
Sunday marks the first time it has snowed more than an inch in Rockford since Dec. 22, exactly one month ago. That system brought very strong winds, causing low visibility in spots and very cold temperatures across the entire area just before Christmas.
As for today, higher snowfall totals are appearing closer to the Interstate 88 corridor, such as in Lee County where 2.2" of snow has been reported in Ashton and 2.0" in Amboy. Lighter totals are found to the north, such as 0.5" in Capron in Boone County and Harvard in McHenry County.
This is just the latest small burst of snow we've had in this slow start to the winter season on the snow front.
So far, Rockford has recorded 5.6" of snow since Dec. 1, which is 11.5" below average for late January. On average, we normally see around 16" of snow by now.
While winter is the driest month of the season, a dry winter can be problematic for agriculture, as farmers will begin the growing season in the spring already a step behind.
Data from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows more than 68% of Illinois is seeing "abnormally dry" conditions, just below official drought status. Only about 3.5% of the state, is currently in a moderate drought.
We are still only one month into winter, so there are many more chances of snow, some even coming as soon as this week. You can always check the latest forecast and weather information by clicking here.