Sunday begins stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures

Today will be the start of what looks to be a prolonged stretch of above average temperatures, ushering in a taste of summer before the unofficial start of summer a week from tomorrow.
After a chilly start in the upper 40s this morning, temperatures will rise quickly due to abundant sunshine, low humidity, and relatively calm winds. Temperatures soar past the 70s by noon and settle in the upper 70s this afternoon.
A trail of Canadian wildfire smoke appears likely to lineup over the Great Lakes, giving the skies a hazy and "milky" appearance over the next few days. Some of the smoke may settle to the ground at times, which will slightly affect our air quality through at least Tuesday.
Tonight, temperatures settle in the lower 50s with calm winds, making for a decent opportunity to open up the windows to let some fresh and cool air in. With more sunshine, we look to just reach the 80° mark Monday afternoon.
High pressure will dominate the weather over much of the Midwest for the next week or so, driving away just about all rain chances over at least the next seven days.
Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the work week, when temperatures rise into the middle 80s. Into the middle of the week, however, a cold front is likely to move over us from the north, bringing slightly cooler weather for the rest of the week.