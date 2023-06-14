Summer weather sticks around for a while

Summer warmth and sunshine returned to the area today and it looks like it won't be leaving anytime soon.
Temperatures will remain mild throughout this evening under mostly clear skies, before dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight. Skies will remain hazy due to wildfire smoke, which sticks around for much of our day tomorrow.
A particularly dense plume of smoke appears to move overhead sometime during the day on Thursday. While it does look like it will stay above the ground, some impacts to air quality are possible, so keep that in mind as you head out the door tomorrow and especially if you are going out to Old Settlers Days in Rockton.
Thursday's temperatures will top out in the lower 80s in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. In the evening, however, a cold front coming off of Lake Michigan will spread over the area, causing a 5-10° temperature drop when it passes through, which is likely to be before sunset for most of us.
That cold front will act to brush away the wildfire smoke overhead, pushing out any negative effects on air quality along with it.
We dry out into Friday and into the first half of the weekend, as temperatures stay in the low-to-mid 80s for much of the near future.
Dry conditions, however, may not last as long, as a low pressure system makes its way to the area heading into Father's Day on Sunday. This brings us our next chances of rainfall, but as with previous cases, it does not appear that it will bring a "drought-busting" amount of rain.
Looking in the long term, the warmer weather does not appear to take a break, as temperatures are favored to remain above average through the last few days of the month of June.