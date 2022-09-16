Summer-like temperatures continue as storms move in over the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our run of summer-like conditions throughout the month of September looks to continue, before strong to severe thunderstorms make their way through and temperatures feel more like fall.
Calm before the storm:
Saturday will be much like our day on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Winds will also be on the gusty side, coming from the south at up to 25 MPH.
Clouds look to build throughout the afternoon, with small rain chances beginning around sunset Saturday night. Not everyone will see rain showers, but don't be surprised to see some wet weather heading into the night.
Shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up in the overnight hours, though they will remain scattered. The cloud cover and rain will keep temperature from dropping farther than the upper 60s Sunday morning.
Stormy Sunday:
The initial activity in the morning hours on Sunday will wind down after sunrise with pockets of sunshine lingering into the afternoon hours.
Sunshine in the heat of the day will allow temperatures to get into the lower 80s once again before more clouds and storm chances roll in.
Showers and thunderstorms that do develop across the area Sunday evening could be on the stronger side, with the potential for damaging winds around 60 MPH and hail around quarters in size.
For those threats, most of our northern Illinois area is under a level two, on a scale of one to five, for severe weather on Sunday. The entire area is under a level one risk.
The main window for thunderstorms to roll through looks to open at around 6 p.m. and will remain so through the early morning hours on Monday. For now, rain looks to let up at around sunrise, but expect a wet commute to work or school to begin next week.
Roller Coaster ride:
Once the rain clears out and some sunshine breaks through the clouds on Monday, temperatures will be a bit cooler than over the weekend. That being said, it will still be about five degrees above average for mid-September, reaching into the lower 80s once again.
Winds from the south kick in again on Tuesday, helping bring even warmer air to the Stateline. Under mostly sunny skies, expect high temperatures to reach into the middle 80s across the area Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday morning, however, we can't rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm, but the vast majority of us look to stay dry heading into the middle of next week.
We have another warm day on Wednesday, temperatures again reaching for the middle 80s, before a cold front moves in Wednesday night. That front will cause our temperatures to crater just in time for the beginning of the fall season on Thursday.
The kickoff to fall will certainly feel like it, with temperatures struggling to reach 70 late next week into next weekend.