Summer-like temperatures and rain chances return Thursday

After a cooler day today, we see the return of above average temperatures, but also chances for rain over the next 24 to 36 hours.
An area of high pressure centered right over the Great Lakes has kept our skies sunny, with the exception of drawing in some of the smoke coming from wildfires in central Canada.
This smoke will stay well above the surface, so no impacts to air quality are expected, but you can expect the sun to turn cool shades of orange and red as it sets tonight and rises tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow, we'll wake up to temperatures in the middle 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds from the south will draw in warmer air, allowing temperatures to soar into the middle and upper 70s in the afternoon.
After the heat of the day, clouds will move in from the west associated with a cold front in the evening, bringing us our next chances for showers and even a rumble of thunder.
Rain chances are highest overnight, with rain becoming likeliest after 1 a.m. Friday and lasting until around 9 a.m. Afterwards, showers fizzle out after the cold front passes, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the late morning or early afternoon hours.
The first Rockford City Market of the 2023 season appears to stay dry, but you'll want to bring a jacket with you if you're heading out Friday evening. Temperatures will only top out in the mid-to-upper 60s as clouds gradually clear throughout the night.
The upcoming weekend looks sunny and comfortable with only occasional clouds and temperatures in the lower 70s on Saturday and mid-to-upper 70s on Sunday.
Next week looks to stay dry and warmer, with 80s appearing likely throughout the last full week of May.