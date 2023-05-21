Summer-like start to the week, but will not last long

The next week appears to be a bit more of a roller coaster in terms of our temperatures, with a cold front ushering in a temporary change in the pattern over the region.
Abundant sunshine continues throughout our Sunday evening, helping keep temperatures fairly warm later tonight. Overnight lows will only dip into the low-to-mid 50s under mostly clear skies and relatively calm winds, making for a great night if you want to leave the windows cracked open and let some cool and fresh air in overnight.
With continued low humidity, temperatures quickly climb into the low 80s on Monday with plentiful sunshine throughout the day. Canadian wildfire smoke making its return in the skies above the Great Lakes looks to stay just off to our north and east, but some impacts to air quality cannot be ruled out at least in the early part of the week.
We see even warmer weather into our Tuesday, as temperatures appear likely to rise into the middle 80s, about 10° above average for late May. High pressure remains locked in place over the Great Lakes, driving away rain chances for any part of the upcoming work week.
On Wednesday, however, a cold front moving south over Lake Michigan will sweep over the area, bringing in cooler, but still seasonable, temperatures from the north and east.
This front will end our summer-like trend in temperatures, but afternoon highs will still top out in the lower 70s from Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows, however, may feel quite chilly, dropping into the lower 40s on occasion.
Taking an early look at the Memorial Day weekend, temperatures appear to recover into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Slight rain chances may return to the area, especially towards the latter half of the holiday weekend, so stay tuned to the forecast as details become clearer in the days to come.