Summer heat sticks around for the weekend

The weekend looks a bit drier than the last few days, but the summer-like temperatures will be here to stay for the next few days.
Friday evening bring another round of pop-up showers and thunderstorms across the area, very similar to the last couple of days. Today's activity is primarily favored west of the Rock River, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out across the whole area.
Biggest impacts with these storms will be very heavy rainfall and the potential for cloud-to-ground lightning, so make sure to head inside if a storm reaches near you. Like the last few nights, the storms will gradually fizzle out towards sunset, leaving for a mostly dry evening and night up ahead.
Air Quality Alerts also remain in place for all of Illinois and most of Wisconsin until midnight tonight. Ozone levels remain in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category, so keep that in mind if you are heading out to any evening plans tonight, especially if you are particularly sensitive to lower air quality due to ozone.
Tomorrow, we will wake up to temperatures in the lower 60s with potentially some lingering humidity from today's storms. Showers and storms are likely to hold off throughout the day, due to drier air in the afternoon.
Temperatures will still manage to get into the lower 90s Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies, so keep the sunscreen and water handy if you're going to be outside for an extended period of time. Air quality looks to improve into this weekend and beyond.
Sunday looks like a repeat of Saturday, though a little bit cooler, meaning temperatures will likely stay in the upper 80s, which is still about 10° above early June averages.
A cold front is likely to move through the area on Monday, bringing us our next chances of rain, but also a cooldown to more seasonable levels into next week, with highs after Monday hanging around the 80° mark and lows in the lower 50s.