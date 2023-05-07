 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strong to severe thunderstorms likely Sunday night

  • Updated
  • 0
WREX clouds.png

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for western parts of the Stateline through midnight for the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and flooding rain.

An active weather pattern continues tonight, as strong to severe thunderstorms appear likely to affect parts of the Stateline Sunday night.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties until midnight tonight. Severe thunderstorms have developed over eastern Iowa, moving east into northwestern Illinois tonight.

SPC DAY 1.png

Parts of our area are outlined in a level two out of five risk for severe thunderstorms tonight. The rest of the Stateline is under a level one risk and could still see some strong wind gusts, large hail, and flooding rainfall.

In addition to the thunderstorms moving out of Iowa, thunderstorms are likely to develop along a warm front, which is lined up around I-80 in northern Illinois this afternoon. Storms are forecast to pop up after 6 p.m. and will move eastward, capable of damaging wind gusts of 60 mph and hail upwards of quarters in size.

THREAT TRACK INDEX.png

Another big concern with these thunderstorms will be flash flooding, as they will act like trains on a track, dumping very heavy rain over the same locations. Remember, turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roadways.

Additional thunderstorms may develop over central Iowa later tonight. At this point, these storms may just miss our southern-most area to the south, but it does merit watching through the early morning hours on Monday. Once again, damaging wind gusts are likely with this line of storms.

Rain showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder may linger over the entire Stateline throughout the night, though the severe weather threat stays to our south early Monday morning.

Showers may continue into early Monday, making for a soggy start to the work week. Cloudy and rainy conditions will likely keep temperatures below 70. Another round of thunderstorms is possible towards the middle of the day, but highest chances of those remain to our south.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

We dry out Monday night as high pressure takes over much of the Great Lakes region. Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures will gradually rise from the lower 70s on Tuesday towards the 80s once again on Friday.

All good things must come to an end, however, as extended shower and thunderstorm chances return on Friday, potentially lingering into next weekend.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you