Strong to severe thunderstorms likely Sunday night

An active weather pattern continues tonight, as strong to severe thunderstorms appear likely to affect parts of the Stateline Sunday night.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties until midnight tonight. Severe thunderstorms have developed over eastern Iowa, moving east into northwestern Illinois tonight.
Parts of our area are outlined in a level two out of five risk for severe thunderstorms tonight. The rest of the Stateline is under a level one risk and could still see some strong wind gusts, large hail, and flooding rainfall.
In addition to the thunderstorms moving out of Iowa, thunderstorms are likely to develop along a warm front, which is lined up around I-80 in northern Illinois this afternoon. Storms are forecast to pop up after 6 p.m. and will move eastward, capable of damaging wind gusts of 60 mph and hail upwards of quarters in size.
Another big concern with these thunderstorms will be flash flooding, as they will act like trains on a track, dumping very heavy rain over the same locations. Remember, turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roadways.
Additional thunderstorms may develop over central Iowa later tonight. At this point, these storms may just miss our southern-most area to the south, but it does merit watching through the early morning hours on Monday. Once again, damaging wind gusts are likely with this line of storms.
Rain showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder may linger over the entire Stateline throughout the night, though the severe weather threat stays to our south early Monday morning.
Showers may continue into early Monday, making for a soggy start to the work week. Cloudy and rainy conditions will likely keep temperatures below 70. Another round of thunderstorms is possible towards the middle of the day, but highest chances of those remain to our south.
We dry out Monday night as high pressure takes over much of the Great Lakes region. Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures will gradually rise from the lower 70s on Tuesday towards the 80s once again on Friday.
All good things must come to an end, however, as extended shower and thunderstorm chances return on Friday, potentially lingering into next weekend.