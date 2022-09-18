Strong to severe storms likely to affect the area Sunday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A sun-filled and warm Sunday morning and afternoon will lead to a stormy evening, with strong to severe storms possible for some.
Strong storms:
Mostly sunny skies across the area have allowed temperatures to get up into the lower 80s this afternoon. Cloud cover, however, is on its way from Iowa, bringing with it more shower and thunderstorm chances, some of which could be on the stronger side tonight.
The southern half of our northern Illinois area has been outlined in a level two, on a risk scale of one to five, for severe weather with storms that move through between 8 p.m. and midnight tonight.
The highest risk of severe weather lies mainly south of I-80, across southeastern Iowa and western Illinois, where there is a level three, or "enhanced" risk of severe storms.
The main threats with tonight's storms are damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarters in size. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out tonight across parts of Lee and Whiteside Counties.
Flooding is also a concern, especially in localized areas where individual storms follow each other.
While the most widespread thunderstorm activity is expected south of I-80, scattered strong storms remain a threat along and south of I-88. Isolated storms are still possible across the rest of northern Illinois and into southern Wisconsin as well.
Make sure to stay weather-aware tonight, especially if you are heading out to any outside activities. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including the 13 Weather Authority app.
Clearing out:
Showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder may linger just after midnight, but any rain will completely clear out of the area by sunrise.
Temperatures look to be in the middle 60s as we wake up tomorrow morning, with mostly sunny skies allowing temperatures to get up into the upper 70s, with some spots reaching 80.
Later in the week, shower and thunderstorm chances look to return on Tuesday, before fall-like temperatures return later in the week.