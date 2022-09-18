Strong storms gradually moving out of the area, more storm possible this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thunderstorms, some of them on the stronger side, will continue to move through the area heading into the overnight hours.
Storms move out:
The bulk of the thunderstorm activity is mostly holding off to the south of our area, with a line of thunderstorms marching southeastward across central Illinois into tomorrow morning.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, issued for Lee and Whiteside Counties in northern Illinois, is set to expire at 4 a.m. Monday, however the severe threat should exit the area by midnight.
Localized areas could see some continued flooding, especially south of I-88, where thunderstorms have been rolling through throughout the evening.
Any lingering showers will clear out of the area before the Monday morning drive to work or school to begin the week.
Summer to fall:
Mostly sunny skies allowing temperatures to get up into the upper 70s, with some spots reaching as high as 80.
On Tuesday, a line of thunderstorms look to make their way to the area from the north in the early morning hours. The entire area is under a level one, or "marginal," risk for severe weather for that round of storms.
After the storms clear through, the sun will come out once again, allowing temperatures to soar to near 90, bringing a breath of summer before the beginning of fall.
A cold front will move through on Wednesday, allowing highs to stay in the middle 70s on Wednesday. Thursday looks to be the coldest day of the week, with highs in the middle 60s, making the first day of fall certainly feel the part.
Later in the week, temperatures stay fall like with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.