Strong storms exit this evening, calmer and cooler weather to come

Strong thunderstorms are moving out of the Stateline as a cold front brings big changes to our weather over the next few days.
Strong to severe storms that brought damage to parts of northern Illinois earlier today are on their way out of the area this evening. Lingering rain showers in the wake of the front are likely to stick around through around 9 p.m.
The good news is that this first round of storms has worked over our environment enough to prevent a second round of storms developing behind the cold front, so the area looks to dry out a bit earlier than initially expected.
As the cold front moves through the area, it will also sweep out the hot and humid airmass we have been dealing with for the last few days. Winds out of the north will bring more seasonable and comfortable air to the Stateline for the foreseeable future.
Thursday and Friday appear dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and relatively low humidity. Rain chances return as early as Saturday, with some scattered showers possible in the morning.
Small chances for showers and storms remain in the picture for the latter half of the weekend and into next week.