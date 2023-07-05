 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strong storms exit this evening, calmer and cooler weather to come

  • Updated
  • 0
tonight 5.png

Our threat for severe weather in the Stateline has ended tonight, though a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder could linger into the nighttime hours.

Strong thunderstorms are moving out of the Stateline as a cold front brings big changes to our weather over the next few days.

Strong to severe storms that brought damage to parts of northern Illinois earlier today are on their way out of the area this evening. Lingering rain showers in the wake of the front are likely to stick around through around 9 p.m.

Today Evening Planner.png

The good news is that this first round of storms has worked over our environment enough to prevent a second round of storms developing behind the cold front, so the area looks to dry out a bit earlier than initially expected.

Dew Point Meteogram - Tommie.png

As the cold front moves through the area, it will also sweep out the hot and humid airmass we have been dealing with for the last few days. Winds out of the north will bring more seasonable and comfortable air to the Stateline for the foreseeable future.

6-10 Day Temp Outlook.png

Thursday and Friday appear dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and relatively low humidity. Rain chances return as early as Saturday, with some scattered showers possible in the morning.

Small chances for showers and storms remain in the picture for the latter half of the weekend and into next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you