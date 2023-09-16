Storms, some strong, move through tonight

As another cold front approaches the Stateline, more showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side, are expected to move through the area Saturday evening.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to last into the nighttime hours as a cold front sweeps through the area into early Sunday morning.

In the wake of that front, some light rain showers could wrap around the back edge of a passing low pressure system which may make for a drizzly start to the day. Otherwise, some patchy fog is also possible after sunrise Sunday.

A quick shower or two remains possible in the afternoon, but most will stay dry once the system moves farther away from the Stateline. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will struggle to reach 70° for most tomorrow, thanks to a cool airmass ushered in by Saturday night's cold front.

Clouds will continue to clear throughout Sunday night, allowing temperatures to drop into the lower 50s and potentially upper 40s early Monday morning, making for a bit of a brisk start to the upcoming week.

Most of the week, however, will see plenty of sunshine, helping temperatures warm up into possibly the low 80s by midweek.