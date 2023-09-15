 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Storms return along with a brief cooldown Saturday

WREX clouds.png

Rain is likely early and late in the day. See when storms are possible in the evening in the forecast video.

Saturday sees a little more active weather as we briefly return to October-like conditions for the weekend ahead.

SPC DAY 1.png

After this morning's rain, another cold front will be sweeping through the Stateline Saturday afternoon, potentially sparking another round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. There is a low risk for some strong to severe wind gusts and hail with this round, primarily for areas west of I-39.

weekend preview.png

The window for scattered storms tomorrow lasts mainly from 12-8 p.m. As the cold front moves through, a cooler airmass will take over for a brief period of time. Highs on Sunday will struggle to reach 70° as a slight chance for some sprinkles returns, but skies will remain mostly sunny, especially in the afternoon.

After a slightly warmer day on Sunday, temperatures warm right back up into the upper 70s and near 80° for much of the rest of next week. With this pattern also comes a drier stretch, with potentially more rain chances coming towards the end of the week in the run-up to the first day of fall next Saturday.

