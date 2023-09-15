Storms return along with a brief cooldown Saturday

Saturday sees a little more active weather as we briefly return to October-like conditions for the weekend ahead.
After this morning's rain, another cold front will be sweeping through the Stateline Saturday afternoon, potentially sparking another round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. There is a low risk for some strong to severe wind gusts and hail with this round, primarily for areas west of I-39.
The window for scattered storms tomorrow lasts mainly from 12-8 p.m. As the cold front moves through, a cooler airmass will take over for a brief period of time. Highs on Sunday will struggle to reach 70° as a slight chance for some sprinkles returns, but skies will remain mostly sunny, especially in the afternoon.
After a slightly warmer day on Sunday, temperatures warm right back up into the upper 70s and near 80° for much of the rest of next week. With this pattern also comes a drier stretch, with potentially more rain chances coming towards the end of the week in the run-up to the first day of fall next Saturday.