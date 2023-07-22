Storms continue this weekend ahead of late-month heat wave

Chances for showers and storms continue for the rest of the weekend ahead of what could be some of the hottest weather we have felt so far this summer in the extended forecast.
Thunderstorms from a system moving across Wisconsin is sliding into northern Illinois after dark tonight. The strongest storms will be capable of some gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lightning. Aside from the storms, lows overnight will drop into the lower 60s.
We dry out into Sunday morning, with mostly sunny skies helping temperatures warm up into the middle 80s in the afternoon. Similar to Saturday, another round of isolated showers and storms are possible across the area, although they will not be as numerous as Saturday's activity.
Into the week ahead, the big story will be a late-July heat wave as we get into the "fire" part of the "ring of fire" pattern that has been set up for much of this summer.
Temperatures will gradually heat up into the middle 90s by next week, but additional humidity will allow heat indices to rise to potentially 100°+, which can be dangerous if precautions are not taken. Additionally, overnight lows will only get into the 70s, so there will not be very good chances of cooling off overnight.
Throughout the week, however, as we sit on the edge of this pattern, we sit right on the track of potential repeated rounds of thunderstorms. This could affect our daily temperatures, but more importantly bring thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side.
Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the week as we prepare to stay cool, but also monitor the threats for thunderstorms throughout the week ahead.