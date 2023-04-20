Storms clearing out of the area this evening

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is now exiting the Stateline, leading into a calm stretch for the next few days.
Storms which have formed along a cold front, swept through the area, bringing damaging wind gusts and large hail in some spots in northern Illinois. This front, and thus the threat of severe weather, have cleared out of the area as of 6 p.m.
Friday will be a dry, but breezy day, as winds will occasionally gust between 30 and 35 mph. High temperatures in the afternoon are expected to reach just above 60.
Saturday, temperatures take a tumble, potentially dipping below freezing early in the morning. Temperatures rise into the 40s during the day, but precipitation chances return in the afternoon. The precipitation will stay mostly rain, but could mix with some snow due to very cold temperatures just above the surface.
Some sunshine returns on Sunday, but plentiful sunshine will be overhead to start the work week on Monday, bringing temperatures back to seasonable levels into next week.