Staying hot and dry today, relief possible soon

Our stretch of summer-like weather continues for our Thursday, though we will probably see some more clouds later this afternoon, ahead of continued heat in the next few days.
We start out on a similar note from the last few days, though temperatures are starting out a tad warmer this morning. Under abundant sunshine, temps quickly warm this morning on their way to the upper 80s this afternoon.
Due to higher humidity in the upper levels of the atmosphere today, some clouds may form later this afternoon, potentially keeping most spots from reaching 90° today. Conditions, however, will remain mostly sunny and hot.
Air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups today and tomorrow, as Air Quality Alerts remain in place for southern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois due to high ozone levels near the surface. Also, elevated fire danger returns today as we once again see winds gusting out of the east at around 25 mph.
Tomorrow once again sees plentiful sunshine as temperatures near the 90° mark in the afternoon, so make sure to bring the sunscreen with if you're heading out to Rockford City Market in the evening.
Saturday sees temperatures warm well into the low-to-mid 90s ahead of showers and storms overnight into Sunday morning. After this round of storms, another round of storms is possible Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front sweeping across the Midwest.
While there is a lot of uncertainty with this system, it does not appear to be a "drought buster," but we will take any rainfall we can get as we continue to dive into drought conditions across much of the Midwest, including here in the Stateline.
The cold front will also act to cool down our temperatures back to more seasonable levels as we look ahead towards next week, giving us at least a temporary break from the heat.