...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Underpasses may be flooded. Roads and streets may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 449 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated that rain rates have begun to diminish across the
Rockford area. Although no additional flooding is expected,
standing water will likely remain on area roadways.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, and Machesney Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

Soggy Friday leads into active Mother's Day weekend

A soggy Friday evening will lead to an active Mother's Day weekend, with rain in the forecast for at least parts of each day.

Heavy rain showers have stuck around the US-20 corridor this afternoon. Some water ponding on roadways, especially in urban areas of Rockford Belvidere, has been reported this evening, so keep that in mind as you head out to any Friday night plans.

These showers and rumbles of thunder will slowly lift northward over the next few hours, gradually weakening as we get closer to sunset.

After some patchy fog Saturday morning, we will stay mostly dry throughout the day, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side, could move in Saturday night. Southwestern-most parts of our area are outlined in a level two out of five risk for severe weather. Main threats with these include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to quarters in size, and a tornado or two.

The severe weather threat shifts away from our area into our Mother's Day on Sunday, but rain showers, heavy at times, will stick around for much of the day. Afternoon highs will only reach into the 60s due to the cloud cover and rain.

High pressure takes over the Great Lakes once again into the beginning of next week, helping temperatures warm back into the 70s under plenty of sunshine for much of the latter half of the seven-day forecast.

