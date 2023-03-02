Snow tries to return on Friday

Meteorological spring may have just begun, but winter weather is sticking around as snow is on the way to northern Illinois to wrap up the work week on Friday.
This latest winter storm of a relatively active winter has been among the most difficult to forecast this season, with a lot of factors in play that can create big changes in the forecast very late in the game.
The good news (for those who want the snow to stay away) is that the system appears to be taking a more southern track, leaving us on the northern fringes of the storm's reach, meaning much lighter snow totals are likelier.
Snow totals in our area will be on the lighter side, with some, especially north and west of Rockford, not seeing any snow, while others see up to two inches of snow.
In addition to the more southern track, the system also looks to be coming in a little bit later than previously thought. Snow now looks to begin as early as 10 a.m. in our area, with snowfall more likely throughout the afternoon and evening hours.
The snow with this particular storm will be fairly heavy in content, as a lot of moisture will be carried with this system, making for very slushy accumulations wherever they occur. Any snow that does stick to our relatively warm ground will not last for very long as the higher sun angle during this time of year will allow melting to occur quicker.
Also, as the system crosses the region, strong wind gusts upwards of 30 MPH will be possible, so make sure to hang onto your hats tomorrow and be careful when driving, especially in open and rural areas.
After Friday's snow, we will see peeks of sunshine throughout the weekend as temperatures rise into the 40s. Monday sees our return to the 50s as another system brings rain chances to the area.
For much of the next work week, temperatures will moderate back to the upper 30s and lower 40s, much closer to average for early March.