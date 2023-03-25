 Skip to main content
Snow gradually wrapping up Saturday afternoon

  Updated
March 25, 2023 snow in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin

The last lingering snow showers are fading out of the area, leading into a dry Saturday afternoon up ahead.

Winter Storm Warnings have now been canceled for the entire area. Lingering snow showers have moved out of the area, allowing crews to clear rural roadways that have not yet been treated.

Storm Spotters 5.png

Several inches of snow have fallen across the area, mostly from the burst of heavy snow overnight, but the sharp cutoff in snow totals we had been expected has materialized. As of 7 a.m., the Chicago-Rockford International Airport reported 3.1 inches of snow, while some spots in Jo Daviess and Stephenson County have reported between nine and 11 inches of snow, while areas in northern DeKalb County have recorded only about an inch of snow so far.

Road conditions

Road conditions in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

The snow that has fallen with this storm is a heavy, wet snow which is often difficult to shovel, so remember to take it easy as you shovel your driveway or sidewalk and take frequent breaks if you feel tired.

Futuretrack wind gusts.png

Additionally, winds early this afternoon will be gusting up to 35 mph, primarily due to the band of snow that swept through the area earlier today. Any remaining flurries will be out of our picture by 4 p.m.

In the wake of today's storm, clouds are moving out ahead of schedule, allowing sunshine to appear for the remainder of the evening, keeping temperatures in the low-to-middle 30s.

After a chilly night tonight with lows in the 20s, peeks of sunshine Sunday morning will help temperatures near the 40 degree mark during the day. There is a slight chance of some rain/snow showers in the afternoon, mainly south of the I-88 corridor, but little if any impacts are expected.

After another rain/snow chance on Monday, we dry out for the rest of the week. Temperatures will rise from the lower 40s early in the week to a run at 50 towards the end of the week, though more precipitation chances return to close out the next work week.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

