Snow gradually wrapping up Saturday afternoon

A cat explores the fresh snowfall in Stockton Saturday morning. Weather observers in Stockton and around northern Jo Daviess County report around ten inches of snow and some downed tree limbs from Saturday's storm.
Under the weight of heavy snow, tree limbs have been falling across parts of northern Illinois. Most damage is concentrated in parts of Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Stephenson Counties, where the National Weather Service says observers have reported upwards of one foot of snow Saturday morning.
Trees are getting weighed down by the heavy and wet snow from Saturday's storm in Mount Carroll. Damage to tree limbs have been reported in parts of Carroll, Jo Daviess, and Stephenson Counties where the most snow appears to have fallen.
In the midst of the winter wonderland Saturday morning, a cardinal bird stands out from the snowy trees in South Beloit. Initial reports and estimates indicate the Beloit area saw around nine inches of snow from Saturday's late-season storm.
Parts of Stephenson County were gifted with some fairly high snowfall totals Saturday, with around 8.5 inches of snow measured in Dakota. Some areas in other parts of the county have recorded snow totals near one foot.
What is a common sight for most across the area, waking up to snow on our patio chairs Saturday morning. 13 WREX's Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner recorded just under four inches of snow at around 9 a.m.
Heavy snow was falling so fast that the warm roads could not melt it fast enough across the area, leaving snow covered roads in Machesney Park Saturday morning. Parts of northern Winnebago County have received between five and nine inches of snow in Saturday's late-season storm.
Heavy snow was seen accumulating on just about everything in Freeport Saturday morning, including lawn decorations. The National Weather Service says unofficial reports indicate snowfall in Stephenson County ranged from six to 16 inches.
March 25, 2023 snow in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin
Heavy, wet snow stacking up on lawn furniture in Monroe, Wis. on Saturday. Weather observers in Green County report upwards of nine inches of snow in total from Saturday's storm.
Kathy Mahlkuch
Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner takes his dog out for a walk, enjoying Saturday's snow. Around four inches of snow fell in parts of Rockford Saturday morning.
Alex Kirchner
Cory Cassens
A snowy morning in Polo on Saturday. Nearby in Dixon, a weather observer reported 3.8 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. Saturday.
Charlotte McKean Heavener
TJ Whitmer
A snowy Saturday morning in Roscoe. Parts of northern Winnebago County have reported between five and nine inches of snow from Saturday's late-season storm.
Nancy Lynn
Beautiful snowy scene in Belvidere Saturday morning. Areas near Belvidere recorded between four and five inches of snow in Saturday's storm, according to the NWS.
Laura Snow
Emilie Kay McClintock
A winter wonderland look and feel in Rockford Saturday morning. Weather observers have reported between three and five inches of snow in the city Saturday morning
Ed Reams
A snowy and blustery Saturday morning in Stillman Valley. The Chicago-Rockford International Airport reports a 3.3 inch snow total from Saturday's storm.
Marian Strang
David Dunning
Juli Johnson
Alex Kirchner
A beautiful snowy landscape Saturday morning in Freeport. Freeport and surrounding parts of Stephenson County have reported upwards of eight inches of snow from Saturday's late-season storm.
Beth Wilhelm
A snow-filled view in Loves Park Saturday morning. Weather observers report around four inches of snow fell in Loves Park Saturday, though Lake Summerset recorded nine inches of snowfall.
Busi Rodriguez
Crews have been working to clear snow off of the roadways in Freeport as snow continues to fall. Between eight and nine inches of snow has fallen in the city with Saturday's storm.
TJ Whitmer
John Arne
Evelyn Zimmerman
13 WREX's Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner observes just under four inches of snow fell in Rockford as of 9 a.m. The Chicago-Rockford International Airport recorded 3.3 inches Saturday morning.
Alex Kirchner
The last lingering snow showers are fading out of the area, leading into a dry Saturday afternoon up ahead.
Winter Storm Warnings have now been canceled for the entire area. Lingering snow showers have moved out of the area, allowing crews to clear rural roadways that have not yet been treated.
Several inches of snow have fallen across the area, mostly from the burst of heavy snow overnight, but the sharp cutoff in snow totals we had been expected has materialized. As of 7 a.m., the Chicago-Rockford International Airport reported 3.1 inches of snow, while some spots in Jo Daviess and Stephenson County have reported between nine and 11 inches of snow, while areas in northern DeKalb County have recorded only about an inch of snow so far.
The snow that has fallen with this storm is a heavy, wet snow which is often difficult to shovel, so remember to take it easy as you shovel your driveway or sidewalk and take frequent breaks if you feel tired.
Additionally, winds early this afternoon will be gusting up to 35 mph, primarily due to the band of snow that swept through the area earlier today. Any remaining flurries will be out of our picture by 4 p.m.
In the wake of today's storm, clouds are moving out ahead of schedule, allowing sunshine to appear for the remainder of the evening, keeping temperatures in the low-to-middle 30s.
After a chilly night tonight with lows in the 20s, peeks of sunshine Sunday morning will help temperatures near the 40 degree mark during the day. There is a slight chance of some rain/snow showers in the afternoon, mainly south of the I-88 corridor, but little if any impacts are expected.
After another rain/snow chance on Monday, we dry out for the rest of the week. Temperatures will rise from the lower 40s early in the week to a run at 50 towards the end of the week, though more precipitation chances return to close out the next work week.