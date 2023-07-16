Smoke lingers Sunday, storms possible for some this evening

The smoky haze in the air will continue into our Sunday, reducing air quality to unhealthy levels ahead of a cold front potentially bringing showers and storms to parts of the Stateline.
Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for the entire Stateline until tonight as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to blanket much of the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest this weekend. Locally, air quality levels are forecast in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category throughout the day, so try to limit any outside activities and head inside if you begin to feel uneasy.
Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies early on will help temperatures rise into the low-to-mid 80s once again this afternoon. Clouds will gradually build in this afternoon, ahead of potential showers and storms.
Any activity later today is expected to remain isolated, with only localized areas bearing the brunt of any thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of strong winds and large hail, primarily for areas near and south of I-88 where storms are likeliest to move through between 4 and 10 p.m.
A cold front diving south from Wisconsin will sweep out any rain chances overnight and into early Monday morning, but it will also begin blowing out the smoke that has been lingering overhead for the weekend. Air quality is expected to improve throughout the day on Monday, as northwest winds draw cooler air, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s.
Into the week ahead, expect more comfortable conditions and a much-needed break from active weather, with only small chances for rain towards the middle of the week.