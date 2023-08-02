Slightly warmer into Thursday, dry until the weekend

Conditions will remain fairly comfortable by early-August standards, with mostly dry conditions at least until the weekend.
Aside from a thin layer of clouds overhead, skies stay mostly clear with comfortably warm temperatures for the rest of the day. Temperatures stay pretty mild overnight, with lows only dipping into the middle 60s.
Into tomorrow, temperatures warm up slightly compared with the last few days, with highs reaching into the middle 80s with some more clouds building in later in the day. Those clouds will be associated with a cold front diving south from Wisconsin, but the air over us will likely be too dry for any rain to fall Thursday evening.
After the cold front passes through, temperatures cool off to near-average territory in the low-to-mid 80s on Friday. The weekend, however, sees a bit of a change in the pattern.
A low pressure system appears likely to develop across the Great Lakes on Saturday at the earliest, increasing our chances for showers and some thunderstorms. If any were to develop in the Stateline, best chances would be late Saturday evening and into the nighttime hours.
Highs on Saturday will likely be in the low-to-mid 80s, but dew point temperatures in the low 70s will make the air feel very muggy.
More showers and some thunderstorms will likely linger across much of the area into Sunday, but the cloud cover may keep temperatures in the 70s, but muggy conditions will likely continue.
Afterwards, we enter a cooler stretch into next week, with temperatures potentially only topping out in the 70s and mostly dry conditions.