Slight rain chances during cool start to week ahead

After Sunday morning's rain, scattered rain chances are possible for the next couple of days as temperatures are slow to recover from Sunday's chilly weather.
Drizzly conditions that have stuck around for early parts of the afternoon will shift south and east of the area, leaving us mostly dry, but mostly cloudy for the rest of the evening. Some peeks of sunshine are possible just before sunset, but temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.
Overnight, as clouds continue to clear, temperatures will plummet to near record-levels. Rockford's forecast low temperature for tonight is 44°, which would tie the record set on the morning of June 12, 1913, 110 years ago!
Be prepared to wake up to chilly weather tomorrow morning, but sunshine will be out in mostly full force, helping temperatures rise through the 60s in the morning. Temperatures appear likely to top out in the low-to-mid 70s across the area tomorrow afternoon, 5-10° below early June averages.
Some isolated showers are also possible Monday evening, as we will still be under the influence of the low pressure system which brought us Sunday's rain. Not everyone will see rain, but some isolated rain showers could "dot" the radar as early as dinnertime Monday.
Isolated shower chances continue into Tuesday, which appears to stay mostly, if not entirely, cloudy, keeping temperatures in the 70s once again. Rain wrapping around the low pressure system may affect us throughout the day as well, so don't pack away the umbrellas just yet.
As the low pressure system moves away from the Great Lakes region, things appear to dry out towards the middle of the upcoming week, helping temperatures back above average, with mid-to-upper 80s possible for highs later this week.