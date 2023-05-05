Showers move in overnight, rounds of storms possible this weekend

Clouds have filled in the skies across the Stateline this evening, leading to an active pattern of shower and thunderstorm chances over the next few days.
Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the night tonight ahead of scattered rain showers that will move through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin into early Saturday morning. If you're going to be out late tonight, you may want to bring a rain jacket with you just in case.
Showers move out of the area by sunrise, leading into a mostly dry Saturday ahead. Mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead, but temperatures will once again rise into the 70s in the afternoon.
A round of showers and thunderstorms is possible Saturday night, with storms lingering into early Sunday morning. Some of these could be on the stronger side, however, as areas mainly west of the Rock River are outlined in a level one or "marginal" risk of severe weather, mainly for strong wind gusts and some hail.
Heavy rain at times will continue into the morning hours on Sunday before we dry things out during the daytime. Some sunshine in the afternoon helps our temperatures rise into the low-to-mid 80s across the Stateline.
Sunday night, however, brings us our next chances of showers and thunderstorms. These storms may also be on the stronger side, as yet another "marginal" risk for severe weather exists mainly along and west of I-39. Thunderstorms late Sunday night into early Monday morning would be capable of strong wind gusts and some hail, similar to Saturday's storms.
More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday before we dry things out into the middle of the week. Temperatures stay in the 70s with a few runs at 80 in the week ahead.