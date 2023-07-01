Showers and storms tonight linger into Sunday

The weekend ahead of the Fourth of July stays soggy and muggy, with on-and-off chances for showers and thunderstorms through the early parts of our Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois this evening, mainly focused around a stalled front just north of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line. There is no threat for severe weather with this activity, as the best support for strong thunderstorms is focused in the southern half of Illinois today.
Nevertheless, our thunderstorms this evening may be capable of some brief gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lightning, so make sure you are keeping tabs on the radar through the rest of the day. Storms will gradually exit after sunset, but showers will likely linger throughout the overnight hours.
Early Sunday morning, a weak low pressure system will move across central Illinois, bringing additional chances for showers and possibly some thunderstorms to the area. This activity will likely be focused along a narrow band, stretching from east to west.
Where this band lines up, which could be as far north as the Illinois Rt. 72 corridor, areas would likely see prolonged stretches of heavy downpours, leading to localized flooding. Otherwise, the rest of the area will likely see scattered rain showers throughout the morning before we dry out in the afternoon.
We stay mostly cloudy through the rest of our Sunday, although some peeks of sunshine later in the evening are possible. Temperatures will only top out in the lower 80s due to all of the cloud cover.
Into the week ahead, clouds mostly clear out leading to mostly sunny skies for Monday and the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday. There are small chances for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon on both days, something to watch for in the days ahead, but the vast majority of us appear to stay dry.
The mostly sunny skies will lead to very hot temperatures, reaching into the upper 80s on Monday and low 90s on Tuesday. Combined with high humidity, heat indices could reach well into the 90s on Independence Day, so plan ahead to beat the heat as you head out to your holiday plans.
Towards the middle of the week, a cold front will move through, bringing our next chances for thunderstorms, some of which could pack a bit of a punch. Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to those storm chances.