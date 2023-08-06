Showers and storms move in late Sunday

Clouds will build in throughout our Sunday, leading to shower and thunderstorm chances to begin the upcoming work week.
After a mix of sun and clouds to start our day, skies will become overcast later this afternoon, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s for most, though some will nose into the low 80s.
These clouds lead into rain chances, beginning late this afternoon and lasting through the day on Monday. The rain will stay mostly light, but there can be pockets of heavier rain, more likely south of U.S. 20.
Some thunderstorms are also possible this evening, especially for areas near and south of I-88. It is in this area where localized flooding is possible due to repeated rounds of heavy rain over an extended period of time. Remember, Turn Around, Don't Drown!
Rain showers likely continue through your morning commute to work Monday, though they will be gradually exiting the area. Most of us gradually dry out into the afternoon, with continued cloud cover keeping temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.
More sunshine returns on Tuesday, allowing our temperatures to return to more seasonable levels. Highs for most of the week ahead will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Spotty chances for showers and storms are featured throughout the week ahead, especially after Wednesday, although we will see plenty of dry time and opportunities for sunshine.