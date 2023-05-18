Showers and maybe a rumble of thunder roll through overnight

Our trend of mostly sunny skies, aside from the wildfire smoke, will end tonight as a brief period of showers and thunderstorms move along a cold front through the Stateline.
Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 50s as clouds fill our skies ahead of a cold front marching through the Midwest. The earliest showers reach our area at around midnight, with chances for heavier showers and possibly some rumbles of thunder likeliest before sunrise.
As showers gradually move out of the area during the morning commute, it would still be a good idea to bring a jacket with you, if not for any lingering rain than for cooler temperatures. Highs in the afternoon only reach into the upper 60s due to the cloud cover.
The other big story will be wildfire smoke possibly getting drawn closer to the ground after the cold front passes through. Air Quality Alerts are in place across southern Wisconsin, as the smoke may reduce air quality and affect those who are sensitive to particulates in the air.
Overall, do not be surprised if you encounter the smell of smoke as you go outside tomorrow. That smell is coming from wildfires thousands of miles away in central Canada. The smoke should clear up over much of the Midwest this weekend, though.
Conditions look to stay dry for the first Rockford City Market of the 2023 season Friday evening. You may want to bring a good jacket with you if you're going out Friday night, as temperatures will drop into the 50s in the evening and the 40s early Saturday morning.
Sun-filled skies return over the Stateline Saturday morning, helping temperatures to return to the lower 70s in the afternoon. A sunny Sunday will kickoff a warmup in our temperatures into next week, as we go back above normal into the upper 70s.
Next week looks to be shorts and t-shirt weather, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s appearing likely throughout the week.