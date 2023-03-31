 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected late tonight becoming northwest Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe weather threat over, light rain/snow mix possible Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

The threat of severe thunderstorms has ended across the area after violent storms moved through earlier tonight.

Tornado Watches for the entire area have been canceled, giving the area an all clear after earlier storms.

Crews are working to clear away damage, which has been reported in many communities across the area. As a course of least regret, it is best not to travel for the rest of the night until authorities can clear roadways.

IBM long range.png

Precipitation is not over with this system, however, as a light rain/snow mix is possible areawide Saturday morning. No impacts are expected with these showers, but do not be surprised to see some flakes flying across the area Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a rather chilly day, with temperatures in the 40s and winds gusting upwards of 40 mph.

Plentiful sunshine returns for Sunday, allowing temperatures to rise to near 60. 60s will stick around for much of the next week.

With the return of spring-like warmth, we do see more storm chances, primarily on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to the forecasts as storms return to the Stateline, just in time for April.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you