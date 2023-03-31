Severe weather threat over, light rain/snow mix possible Saturday morning

The threat of severe thunderstorms has ended across the area after violent storms moved through earlier tonight.
Tornado Watches for the entire area have been canceled, giving the area an all clear after earlier storms.
Crews are working to clear away damage, which has been reported in many communities across the area. As a course of least regret, it is best not to travel for the rest of the night until authorities can clear roadways.
Precipitation is not over with this system, however, as a light rain/snow mix is possible areawide Saturday morning. No impacts are expected with these showers, but do not be surprised to see some flakes flying across the area Saturday morning.
Saturday will be a rather chilly day, with temperatures in the 40s and winds gusting upwards of 40 mph.
Plentiful sunshine returns for Sunday, allowing temperatures to rise to near 60. 60s will stick around for much of the next week.
With the return of spring-like warmth, we do see more storm chances, primarily on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to the forecasts as storms return to the Stateline, just in time for April.