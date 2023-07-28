Severe thunderstorms clear the Stateline, some flooding remains

UPDATE - 11:45 p.m.: Severe thunderstorms have cleared northern Illinois for the night, although some rain showers and some rumbles of thunder will linger through the predawn hours.
A Flash Flood Warning is in place for most of Winnebago and Boone Counties until 2:15 a.m. Do not go out driving if you do not have to! If you are going out, or know somebody who is driving tonight, tell them to watch for flooded areas and to Turn Around, Don't Drown!
The entire area is outlined in an "enhanced" level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather tonight, meaning tonight's storms will likely pack a punch.
After initial activity in the evening, more storms are likely to form over the area, bringing repeated rounds of torrential downpours as well as strong winds and some hail. This additional activity will mainly fuel a flash flooding threat, especially in places impacted by previous storms.
A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and east of I-39 in northern Illinois, in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday. Make sure to avoid any flooded areas, especially at night when you cannot tell how deep the water is. Only a few inches of running water can cause you to lose control of your car, so Turn Around, Don't Drown!
Rain showers may linger into the pre-dawn hours Saturday, before drying out later in the morning. Cloud cover will gradually fizzle out, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon, but temperatures will return to more seasonable levels in the low-to-mid 80s.
Humidity will also be on the gradual decline throughout the weekend, leading to a more pleasant week ahead, with highs in the 80s and minimal rain chances.