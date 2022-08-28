Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin until 7 p.m.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The severe weather threat is increasing across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms begin to develop in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
The National Weather Service has just issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of our viewing area until 7 p.m. Sunday for storms beginning to develop this afternoon.
The afternoon sunshine has allowed temperatures to soar into the middle 80s, allowing the environment to become favorable for storms to intensify and become severe. Most of the area is under a level two, out of five, risk for severe storms today.
With these storms, wind gusts up to 70 MPH, isolated hail up to a half-inch in size, and a tornado or two are all possible.
Make sure to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings tonight, especially if you have any outside plans. One way to get instant weather alerts, including lightning detection, for your location is through the 13 Weather Authority App, which is free to download on all app stores.
In addition, all storms today can produce very heavy rain which could briefly reduce visibility and cause some vulnerable areas to flood quickly.
Remember to "turn around, don't drown" when you encounter a flooded roadway. It only takes a few inches of standing water across the roadway to make you lose control of your vehicle.