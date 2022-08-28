 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

KANE                  LAKE IL               MCHENRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE,
LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON,
OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN,
AND WOODSTOCK.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin until 7 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
Sev Tstm Watch 8-28-22.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The severe weather threat is increasing across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms begin to develop in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

The National Weather Service has just issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of our viewing area until 7 p.m. Sunday for storms beginning to develop this afternoon.

The afternoon sunshine has allowed temperatures to soar into the middle 80s, allowing the environment to become favorable for storms to intensify and become severe. Most of the area is under a level two, out of five, risk for severe storms today.

IBM short 4 p.m. 1300 8-28-22.png

With these storms, wind gusts up to 70 MPH, isolated hail up to a half-inch in size, and a tornado or two are all possible.

Make sure to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings tonight, especially if you have any outside plans. One way to get instant weather alerts, including lightning detection, for your location is through the 13 Weather Authority App, which is free to download on all app stores.

Severe Weather Prep.png

In addition, all storms today can produce very heavy rain which could briefly reduce visibility and cause some vulnerable areas to flood quickly.

Remember to "turn around, don't drown" when you encounter a flooded roadway. It only takes a few inches of standing water across the roadway to make you lose control of your vehicle.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you