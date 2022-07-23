Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of Stateline until 11 p.m.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heat and humidity this afternoon provides a favorable environment for some strong to severe storms later tonight.
After a busy morning with multiple rounds of severe weather, our attention shifts to a line of storms located along the Minnesota/Iowa state border. These storms will move through the area ahead of a cold front tonight.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has just been issued by the National Weather Service for Boone, McHenry, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties in northern Illinois as well as Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin until 11 p.m. Saturday.
These storms look to enter our area as early as 6 p.m., with storms possibly lingering into the early morning hours on Sunday. The main threats with this next round of thunderstorms are torrential rainfall, strong to damaging winds with gusts up to 70 MPH, small hail and even a few brief tornadoes.
Threats for flash flooding appear to be highest in areas along and east of the I-39 corridor, having seen numerous thunderstorms for most of the morning on Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Boone, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties in northeastern Illinois through Sunday morning to account for the increased threat. The already wet ground will not be able to efficiently absorb the heavy rainfall, causing it to run off into low-lying areas.
The strongest areas of thunderstorms may just graze the northern-most counties in our viewing area, but all areas of northern Illinois should keep an eye to the sky this afternoon into this evening as strong thunderstorms continue moving southeast.
Yet another round of showers and thunderstorms may pop-up in the wake of the passing line of storms late tonight into early Sunday morning. Confidence is lower on this round developing, but any additional rainfall could aggravate flooding concerns even further.
Once these storms finally clear our area Sunday morning, the heat and humidity will follow suit, thanks to the cold front. Temperatures throughout the next week will stay around average for this time of year with scattered storm chances around mid-week.
