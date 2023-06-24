Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 2 a.m., storms to bring strong winds and hail

After a sunny and hot Saturday in the Stateline, we are gearing up for our first chances for showers and storms in a while, some of which could pack a punch overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of northern Illinois, including Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, and Lee Counties. This watch is in effect until 2 a.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are developing in eastern Iowa this evening and will be moving east over the course of the night.

Areas mainly west of a line from Freeport to Dixon have the highest threat of severe storms tonight, outlined in a level two out of five risk. The rest of the area is at a level one out of five risk for damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarters in size.

These storms will be weakening as they move out of Iowa, as they outrun the area of best instability in the atmosphere capable of sustaining severe thunderstorms.

While we have maintained very dry conditions here in northern Illinois or some time, the drought itself not a limiting factor for these storms. The best environment for these storms to thrive on is simply to our west. As these storms move away from that environment, they will begin to weaken as there will be more going against them than for them.

Speaking of the drought, this rainfall will not "bust" us out of the drought, but rainfall totals of a half-inch in some spots will be welcomed as we have not had really any beneficial rain amounts in over two weeks.

We mostly dry out after this round of storms, but an isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly north of US 20, through sunrise Sunday. This would be just before a cold front moves through the area, bringing big changes to the weather.

Sunday morning stays mostly dry and cloudy, but winds in the wake of the passing cold front will kick up out of the west, gusting to 35 mph at times. As we see more moisture due to a low pressure system close by, scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder are expected in the afternoon and evening on Sunday as temperatures struggle to reach 80°.

We rinse (quite literally) and repeat on Monday, with more mostly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon rain showers, similar in nature to Sunday's showers. The main differences will be slightly calmer winds, but still gusting up to 30 mph, and temperatures only reaching into the middle 70s for highs.

Towards the middle of the week, however, sunshine returns and helps temperatures back into the 80s. We do see more chances for showers and storms later in the week, hopefully bringing in a wetter pattern to at least slow, if not turn the tide against, the developing drought across the region.