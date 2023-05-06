Severe threat diminishing tonight, storms return Sunday night

An active weather pattern has set up across the Midwest, leaving the Stateline in the "line of fire" for rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.
Severe thunderstorms that have popped up in southern Iowa and northern Missouri are moving to the south of our area, decreasing our severe weather threat for the remainder of the night. Can't rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder overnight into early Sunday morning, but any stronger activity will miss the Stateline tonight.
We dry out by sunrise Sunday morning, with clouds gradually clearing throughout the morning, allowing for mostly sunny skies in the early afternoon. This will help temperatures skyrocket, much like they did today, from the 60s into the 80s.
Also similar to today, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening after all of the sunshine in the afternoon. Areas south of I-88 closer to the Quad Cities are outlined in a level three out of five, or "enhanced," risk of severe weather, while the rest of the area is highlighted in a two out of five.
Timing of this round of thunderstorms is not exactly clear quite yet, but storms are likeliest after 6 p.m. Rain showers and embedded rumbles of thunder are expected to linger through the night and into much of the day on Monday.
As we gradually dry out Monday night, we look to hit the pause button on showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week.