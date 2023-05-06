Severe storms possible tonight, again Sunday night

An active weather pattern has set up across the Midwest, leaving the Stateline in the "line of fire" for rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.
Clear skies overhead this afternoon have allowed temperatures to soar well into the 70s across the area, with some spots south of I-88 even getting into the low 80s. This sunshine will actually give our atmosphere more energy ahead of potential thunderstorms that could make their way to the Stateline late tonight.
Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, however, carrying the potential for wind gusts over 60 mph and quarter sized hail. The entire area is highlighted in a level two out of five risk for severe weather with overnight storms.
There is uncertainty around whether the storms will be able to form, due to a strong "cap" on the atmosphere, which acts to prevent updrafts capable of severe storms from forming. If the cap weakens, which is possible given all of the sunshine we are seeing this afternoon, storms are likely to form and move through the Stateline. If the cap holds, we may still see some showers, but storms would be very isolated if they happen at all.
Should storms form, they will likely move into northern Illinois and/or southern Wisconsin by 10 p.m., with the severe weather threat lasting until around 2 a.m.
We dry out by sunrise Sunday morning, with clouds gradually clearing throughout the morning, allowing for mostly sunny skies in the early afternoon. This will help temperatures skyrocket, much like they did today, from the 60s into the 80s.
Also similar to today, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening after all of the sunshine in the afternoon. Areas south of I-88 closer to the Quad Cities are outlined in a level three out of five, or "enhanced," risk of severe weather, while the rest of the area is highlighted in a two out of five.
Timing of this round of thunderstorms is not exactly clear quite yet, but storms are likeliest after 6 p.m. Rain showers and embedded rumbles of thunder are expected to linger through the night and into much of the day on Monday.
As we gradually dry out Monday night, we look to hit the pause button on showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week.