Scattered showers tonight, soaking rain comes Monday

The Stateline enters a soggy 24-hour stretch of weather tonight as a low pressure system ushers in a truly fall-like airmass which will stick around for much of the upcoming week.

In the wake of a cold front that slides through the area overnight, a large area of rain will overspread the area, bringing a soaking rainfall to the Stateline in time for the Monday morning commute. Have the umbrella handy as you head out to work or take the kids to school tomorrow morning as pockets of heavy rain will also be moving through.

Some rumbles of thunder are also possible with the Monday morning rainfall, the heaviest of which will likely clear the area by noon. More rain showers will be moving through the area throughout the day, so keep that umbrella handy even as you head home in the evening.

When all is said and done, rainfall totals of half-an-inch to an inch are possible, with some localized areas potentially seeing more than that if pockets of heavy rain move through the same areas.

In addition to the rainfall, after the cold front moves through, a much cooler airmass will take over much of the Great Lakes, bringing an October-like feel to the Stateline.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s from Monday through Wednesday before returning to the 70s by Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies through Tuesday will yield to partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week.