Scattered rain showers to move through overnight

Get ready for a rainy and cool night ahead as a storm system continues its trek across the region, bringing rain tonight and breezy conditions into the Stateline on Monday.
Best chances for more showers and storms, and thus heavier rainfall totals, overnight lies along and south of the I-88 corridor, where localized flooding is possible if heavy rain tracks over the same areas for an extended amount of time. Elsewhere, more widely scattered showers are expected, though off-and-on showers will be possible through Monday morning.
Some rain showers will remain for the Monday morning commute, more likely around the I-88 corridor and points south, but showers gradually move out of the area through the rest of the morning, leaving us mostly dry into the afternoon.
Cloudy skies will remain overhead, with temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper 70s. In the wake of the passing storm system, winds may gust up to 20 mph in the late morning and through the afternoon.
We will see more sunshine on Tuesday, with temperatures bouncing back into the low 80s. Temperatures throughout the week remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for the most part.
There are two main chances for showers and storms in the week ahead. One on Wednesday, though best odds for that activity may just miss us to the south again, while another round of rain appears possible into Friday.