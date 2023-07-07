Saturday starts off on a wet note

Rain showers are making for a soggy start to the weekend, but sunshine and warm weather are not too far away.
Scattered rain showers will continue moving through the area overnight, with some rumbles of thunder possible, especially south of I-88, early in the morning. Rain generally fizzles out mid-morning, but a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, especially south of I-88, through around noon.
Peeks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening will help temperatures get up into the upper 70s.
Sunday sees much more in terms of sunshine and looks to stay completely dry as high pressure takes over. The abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to get back to more seasonable levels in the low-to-mid 80s.
We keep warming up into the week ahead with temperatures possibly reaching into the upper 80s at times.
Chances for showers and storms increase beginning Monday night and linger throughout much of the week. Best chances for impactful thunderstorms appears on Wednesday.