Saturday starts dry before showers and storms return for Mother's Day

A soggy Friday evening will lead to an active Mother's Day weekend, with rain in the forecast for at least parts of each day.
Rain showers have gradually fizzled out or moved out of the area this evening, leaving us mostly dry into our day on Saturday. Can't rule out a stray sprinkle here and there, especially south of I-88, but we stay dry overall as some breaks in the clouds allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s.
Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout the day on Saturday, helping temperatures rise into the mid-to-upper 70s in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side, could move in Saturday night. Southwestern-most parts of our area are outlined in a level two out of five risk for severe weather.
There remains uncertainty on how these storms will evolve as they develop and move out of Iowa, though it is expected that these storms will be on a weakening trend as they get closer to the Stateline. Threats with the strongest thunderstorms in our area include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to quarters in size, and a tornado or two.
The severe weather threat shifts away from our area into our Mother's Day on Sunday, but rain showers, heavy at times, will stick around for much of the day. Afternoon highs will only reach into the 60s due to the cloud cover and rain.
High pressure takes over the Great Lakes once again into the beginning of next week, helping temperatures warm back into the 70s under plenty of sunshine for much of the latter half of the seven-day forecast.