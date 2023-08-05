Saturday sees scattered rain showers, but will not be a washout

Keep the umbrella handy for your Saturday as rain showers move through the area, but don't expect an all-day rainout to start the weekend.
A storm system slowly moving across central Illinois today will bring us some light rain showers throughout much of our day. Best chances for more of this rain is along and south of I-88, where some isolated pockets of heavier rain showers are possible.
Throughout northern Illinois, scattered light rain showers are possible through the mid-afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead, though peeks of sunshine will help temperatures warm into the lower 80s.
We get a break from the rain into tonight and into Sunday morning with some more breaks in the cloud cover. Partly cloudy skies will be overhead as temperatures cool down into the lower 60s.
Into the afternoon and evening, however, we are continuing to monitor the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. Showers become likely after noon with more storms probable into the evening.
The extent of the severe weather threat remains somewhat in doubt, but the highest risk appears to be placed just south of the area at this point. We are still under the threat for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes, so stay weather aware heading into Sunday night.
Any severe threat we have exits by midnight, but rain showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder are likely to linger into Monday morning. With potential for lingering rounds of heavy rain, areas of flooding are possible across the area, so make sure to keep that in mind if you have plans to travel Sunday night and into Monday.
In the wake of a cold front that sweeps through the area Sunday, rain will gradually move out of the area throughout the day on Monday, leaving behind a relatively cool and breezy day with temperatures in the 70s and winds gusting up to 35 mph at times.
Things mostly calm down after Monday's activity, with seasonable temperatures likely throughout next week. Chances for showers and storms, however, do return towards Wednesday into Thursday.