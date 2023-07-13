 Skip to main content
Rounds of showers and storms move through tonight and Friday

An unsettled weather pattern across the region continues to wrap up the week, with chances for showers and storms lingering over much of the next 24 to 48 hours.

The rest of our Thursday will remain dry for most, but a few stray showers and storms remain possible through around sunset across the area. The vast majority of us stay dry and the activity will remain isolated.

Tonight, clouds begin to fill back in, as temperatures only cool off into the middle 60s. Late tonight and into Friday morning, another round of showers and storms is possible, best favored north of I-88.

The morning activity may last for a few hours after sunrise, but we will have a break in the action late in the morning and into early parts of the afternoon. At this point, some peeks of sunshine are possible, helping temperatures rise into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Into the mid-to-late afternoon, however, another round of showers and storms are possible. This could affect your outside plans for Friday night, so make sure you are staying weather aware and protecting yourself from lightning dangers.

Some activity may linger into Saturday morning, but the majority of Saturday remains dry, with partly cloudy skies. Very scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but don't let it ruin your day's plans as temperatures rise into the middle 80s once again.

The rest of the weekend looks mostly dry, but like the days before it, some isolated showers and storms are possible, especially in the late evening and into Sunday night.

