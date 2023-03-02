Residents and Local Companies Prepare for Incoming Winter Storm

ROCKFORD -- Another winter storm is approaching the stateline, leading into severe weather preparedness week, but safety is still the top priority.
Some ways to practice safety is through methods like staying inside when there is bad weather, getting your home in order and canceling travel plans.
Meteorologist Matt Friedlein, at the National Weather Service Center, says preparing for any kind of weather is the best way to stay to be ready.
"Severe weather preparedness week provides the opportunity for residents to get reacquired with the fact that spring and summer are approaching," he said.
"This is the perfect time to go over plans at home, at work, and in between as well."
Last week's ice storm was a great reminder to residents on just how much storms can impact thousands.
Com-Ed External Affairs Manager, George Gualrapp, says his crews worked overtime in assisting residents with power outages and are even doubling employees this time around.
"This storm we are looking at 300 crews coming in from the outside making sure we have enough people there so that we don't have that extended outage like last week."
An entire community working overtime to keep us safe.
"It's called the C-C and E, cruise communication and equipment," explained Gaulrapp.
We want to make sure we are doing everything right, making sure we have the crews on hand, communicating with municipalities and having the right equipment at the right place so when something goes out, we can get the equipment there and fix it."