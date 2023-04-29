Rain to stick around for rest of the weekend

Our latest bend in the roller-coaster of a spring we have been experiencing has brought us yet another soggy and chilly weekend to close out the month of April.
Isolated rain showers will continue to move through the area through the rest of the evening before gradually fizzling out after sunset. Most of us stay dry this evening, but don't be surprised if some light rain begins to fall for a few minutes.
Overnight stays mostly dry, but temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. Wind gusts out of the west at around 20-30 mph will bring wind chills down into the upper 20s as we wake up Sunday morning.
More widespread precipitation moves into the Stateline Sunday morning, with mostly rain showers expected, although some wet snowflakes may mix in, especially north of I-88 early on.
Expect rain showers throughout the day on Sunday, keeping temperatures in the 40s for the entire day. Breezy conditions stick around as well, making temperatures feel closer to freezing.
We get another break in the rain showers at around 7 p.m., but even that will be short lived as another area of rain and snow showers will come in Monday morning.
This round may begin as more widespread snow showers, but no accumulations are expected. Snow would transition into all rain showers, which look to linger throughout the day.
Overcast skies and rainfall will likely keep temperatures in the 40s once again. Winds will pick up out of the west, possibly gusting to 45 mph at times, so keep that in mind as you prepare for your commute to and from work or school on Monday.
Any lingering showers move out by daybreak on Tuesday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures in the week ahead.