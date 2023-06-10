Rain showers move in overnight ahead of a rainy Sunday

An overcast Saturday evening will lead to a rainy Sunday morning when we will see the first widespread rainfall in quite some time moving through the Stateline.
Aside from scattered very light rain showers, we stay mostly dry for the rest of the evening under overcast skies. Widespread rain showers will slide into the Stateline, holding off until after midnight.
Rain lingers for just about all of Sunday morning, so make sure to bring an umbrella and a jacket with you if you're heading out. Rain stays mostly light, but pockets of heavier rain are possible throughout the morning.
A cold front will sweep the rain out of the area from northwest to southeast late Sunday morning. Some spots south and east of Rockford may see showers linger into the early afternoon, but the vast majority of the Stateline will be dry for the rest of the day.
Rainfall amounts will remain low due to continued dry air in the lowest levels of the atmosphere. Up to a half-inch of rain is expected in localized areas, while most of us will only see up to a quarter of an inch of rain, not helping the developing drought situation very much.
Cold air behind the front will also settle in for the rest of our Sunday, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s after the rain moves out in the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures drop into the lower 40s as clouds clear up, but a stiff breeze out of the north may make things feel even colder.
Sunshine returns on Monday and looks to stick around for a while, helping temperatures warm into the middle 70s Monday afternoon and into the 80s on Tuesday. Isolated "pop-up" showers are possible in the afternoon hours on both Monday and Tuesday, but chances for those are rather low as dry air looks to settle in once again.