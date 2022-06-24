Rain returns tomorrow, temperatures briefly dip below average next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our warm and sunny stretch the last few days will draw to a close as the weekend features cooler temperatures and chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Warm and Sunny:
Today is yet another beautiful summer day across the area, with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s, similar to where we were yesterday.
Sunscreen is a must if you're heading out to Rockford City Market this evening, the sun will continue to dominate the skies overhead with only a few clouds. Temperatures will cool off into the 80s as the evening goes on.
After today, the 90s look to stay away for at least a few days as the weekend turns active.
Rain slides in:
Saturday morning will begin with scattered showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms moving through the area. We will dry out once we enter the early afternoon, but don't forget the umbrella if you're heading outside tomorrow morning.
We'll see a break in the action Saturday afternoon, possibly even seeing some sunshine, helping us warm well into the 80s later in the day.
Later into the afternoon and evening, another round of thunderstorms looks to make their way to the area ahead of a cold front moving across the Midwest throughout the day. There is a low chance that these storms can be on the strong to severe side, mainly for strong winds and large hail.
Right now most of our area, mainly south of the Wisconsin state line, is under a one out of five severe weather risk. The storms will stay isolated, meaning a lot of us may stay dry Saturday evening, but the storms may pack a bit of a punch wherever they develop. Make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow night, especially if you have any outdoor plans.
Cooling off:
Once the cold front moves through, we will see a noticeable drop in our temperatures for the latter part of the weekend. Highs on Sunday may not make it out of the 70s, about five degrees below normal for late June.
The cooler temperatures continue as we begin the work week on Monday, with temperatures once again struggling to reach the 80 degree mark. Overnight lows will drop well into the 50s, making for a great opportunity to leave the windows open and give the A/C a break.
Over the next week, we begin another warming trend, warming about five degrees every day before we make a return to the 90s on Thursday. Rain chances look slim to none for the entire week ahead, leading into the beginning of July.