Rain chances return for the weekend

After a mostly dry week, the weekend sees renewed chances for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.
Overnight, temperatures will cool into the low 60s as clouds are likely to build in.
There is a chance of some showers to move through the area Saturday morning as a storm moves across central Illinois. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, but mostly light rain could move through, so keep the umbrella handy as you make your Saturday plans.
Peeks of sunshine are possible into the afternoon, helping temperatures get back into the 80s with humid conditions sticking around. Once the earlier showers move out of the area, we will be staying dry through the rest of our Saturday.
Into Sunday, however, another round of thunderstorms appears likely, some of which could be on the stronger side. Most of the uncertainty revolves around how much, if any, sunshine we get in the morning as well as where a low pressure system tracks over the Midwest.
Much of the Stateline, mostly east of the Rock River, is outlined in a level two out of five risk for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Latest models indicate the highest severe weather threat may just miss us to the south, but we will still need to be on guard for strong storms into Sunday night.
Rain showers will linger into Monday, but temperatures will be cooling off a bit with the air becoming less humid after a cold front passes through. With the relief from the humidity, expect a breezy start to next week as well.