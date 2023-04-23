Rain and snow showers return Sunday, spring-like conditions return this week

The breath of winter we felt yesterday will linger into our day on Sunday before more seasonable conditions return throughout the week ahead.
Sunday's weather conditions will look and feel a lot like Saturday's, especially early as we wake up to temperatures in the lower 30s.
Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the morning, reaching the 40s by midday, and peaking in the middle 40s across the area in the afternoon. It will feel a bit chillier, however, as winds out of the west gusting to 20 mph will bring wind chills down into the 30s throughout the day.
On-and-off rain and snow showers will also move through the area on Sunday, much like Saturday. One key difference, however, is that Sunday's showers will be more isolated in nature and will not last as long, as showers should fizzle out by the late afternoon.
Clouds will gradually clear in the evening and overnight hours, leaving us with mostly clear skies into early Monday morning. This will help temperatures drop below freezing areawide.
A Freeze Watch is in place for all of our northern Illinois area, in effect from late tonight through sunrise Monday morning. If you haven't already, cover up or bring in any sensitive plants that you have outside.
Mostly clear conditions and calm winds will also frost to develop on the ground, leading to the possibility of a picturesque frosty sunrise for Monday. Temperatures will return into the 50s Monday afternoon as clouds gradually fill in the skies overhead.
Scattered rain chances return Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but the daytime for both days appear to stay dry. High temperatures reach the middle 50s on Tuesday as sunshine pokes through the clouds in the afternoon and evening.
Later in the week, our warmup continues, with highs poking into the 60s again on Thursday. Friday sees our next biggest chance for rain showers, which will linger into next weekend as temperatures take another tumble one week from today.