Rain and snow showers return Sunday, spring-like conditions return this week

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Northern and northeast Illinois outside of the city of Chicago and portions of northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight to 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold such as covering them or bringing them indoors. &&