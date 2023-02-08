Rain and snow, along with strong winds, bring active end to week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our stretch of calm weather comes to an end tonight, as rain and snow make their return to the Stateline for the next couple of days.
Wintry mix:
Jo Daviess Co. has been added to the Winter Weather Advisory, joining Green and Rock Counties in southern Wisconsin. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday.
The system bringing us a mix of rain, sleet, and snow will get to our area later tonight in the form of all rain.
Areas of widespread heavy rain are likely overnight and into Thursday morning, bringing us up to an inch of rain. Some sleet may mix in, but impacts will be minimal if we see any sleet at all.
Colder air will move in from the northwest late Thursday morning. This will bring temperatures in parts of the area down below freezing, causing rain to change over to sleet and snow.
The areas highlighted under the Winter Weather Advisory are the most likely to see this changeover last the longest. These areas look to get three or more inches of snow and sleet accumulation when all is said and done.
For areas not under the advisory, less snow is expected as temperatures will stay above freezing for a longer time. Those northwest of a line from Mt. Carroll to Freeport to Janesville will likely see between one and three inches of snow.
Areas south and east of that line, including much of the Rockford metro area, will see under an inch of snow. Some spots south of I-88 and east of I-39 may not see any snow whatsoever.
Any accumulations we do get will likely be limited to grassy surfaces, but especially in the areas under the advisory, some snow may stick to the roadways simply because of how fast it is falling. As always with snow, make sure to give yourself extra time to get to your destination and slow down when you encounter slick road conditions.
Throughout the day on Thursday, you can also expect some strong wind gusts across the area. The winds will be the strongest in our area near and south of I-88, with gusts over 40 MPH possible. In areas north of I-88, winds may gust up to 35 MPH.
The strongest wind gusts will last from the late morning through the evening hours. As the system gradually moves away from our area, the winds, along with the precipitation, will calm Thursday night.
Some scattered flurries may linger throughout the day on Friday, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will take a little bit of a break from their spring-like levels earlier this week, as highs only reach the low-to-mid 30s. Friday night will be the coldest night we've had in a while, as temperatures dip into the teens.
Return to spring:
After a cloudy and messy end to the week, we have a sunny weekend in store, as temperatures begin to climb back to March-like levels.
We only reach into the upper 30s on Saturday, but the 40s return on Sunday under sun-filled skies. Some cloud cover does return for the next work week, but temperatures hold in the 40s for the first half of the week.
Later next week, we are watching for the potential of another active pattern, which could bring our temperatures back down to near-average for mid-February.