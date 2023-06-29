Quiet but muggy night up ahead

After an active day weather-wise, calmer conditions take hold for the night ahead, but the mugginess we have felt all day will be here to stay.
Any rain chances have just about dried out for the Stateline tonight, as storms failed to develop along a cold front in southern Wisconsin this evening, mainly due to the strength of this afternoon's storms just south of us.
Clouds mostly linger throughout the night, although some clearing is possible early in the morning as temperatures only drop into the upper 60s. There is a possibility of some fog developing, mainly in rural areas south of I-88, where the most rain fell earlier. Most of this fog will likely be difficult to distinguish from continued smoke near the surface.
Tomorrow, some showers and storms are possible south of I-88 in the morning, but we stay mostly dry otherwise throughout the day. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon, so plan accordingly if you're heading out to Rockford City Market or any plans for Friday evening.
Air quality appears likely to improve tomorrow as we get out of the "unhealthy" levels, though you will probably continue to notice a haze in the air due to wildfire smoke. This trend in clearer air appears to keep going into the weekend.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend too, mainly to the south of I-88 once again. There is a lot still to work out in terms of timing, so make sure to check the forecast often if you have any plans for the pre-Fourth of July weekend.
Into the week itself, we are favored to enter a hotter and drier pattern, with the Fourth of July itself appearing mostly sunny and temperatures potentially reaching into the low 90s. Later in the week, however, thunderstorms may make a comeback