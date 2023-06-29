Quiet but muggy night up ahead

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an air pollution action is in effect until midnight CDT tonight. An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the air quality index. Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found at www.airnow.gov. media contact...217 558 1536.